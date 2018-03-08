THOOTHUKUDI: Farmers headed by National South Indian River Interlinking Agriculturist Association president Ayyakannu said that they would initiate legal proceedings against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for contempt of court if the Centre failed to form the Cauvery Water Management Board. The firebrand farmer rights activists Ayyakannu was in Kovilpatti as part of State-wide rally that started on March 1 from Kanniyakumari.

Ayyakannu said refusal of water share in Cauvery river for Tamil Nadu, approval of hydrocarbon projects in the State, denial of better remuneration for farm produce and introduction of genetically modified seeds were linked together and would destroy the agricultural activities in Tamil Nadu. The farmers also campaigned against the anti-farmer policies on Wednesday. Ayyakannu told reports Cauvery river was the lifeline of Tamil Nadu farmers.