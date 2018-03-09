CHENNAI:The Madras High Court on Thursday granted bail to A Ganapathy, the suspended Vice-Chancellor of Bharathiar University in Coimbatore. He was arrested on February 3 last, after he allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of `30 lakh from T Suresh, an assistant professor, who was on probation.

Justice A D Jagadish Chandira granted the relief, while passing orders on the bail application from Ganapathy. The judge directed him to surrender his passport before the trial court and not to leave Coimbatore. He should appear before the investigating officer of the case daily in the morning and evening until further orders, the judge added. Following a complaint from Suresh, the DVAC laid a trap and caught Ganapathy red-handed.According to prosecution, Ganapathy demanded a bribe of `30 lakh for recognition of the probation period of Suresh