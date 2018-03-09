CHENNAI:Over 100 elderly women were felicitated by Governor Banwarilal Purohit and his wife Pushpa Devi Purohit, at the Raj Bhavan to mark International Women’s Day on Thursday.The women, mostly from villages in Tiruvallur and Cuddalore, and belonging to financially backward families, participated in the event ‘Mothers of India’ programme. The women’s day event was claimed to be the first to be celebrated in the premises.

While an official release said the event was to honour mothers who have ‘crossed the age of hundred years’, Asodhaya from Cuddalore, said she had at least 30 years to go until she turns 100.

“I have two sons, but both of them abandoned me many years ago. I live alone. So, when they said the Governor had invited us here, I thought I should come because it was an honour,” said Asodhaya, who had the number ‘23’ pinned to her sari for the event.

(L) Kamal Haasan looking on as women perform at Makkal Needhi Maiam’s International Women’s Day function in the city on Thursday; participants at a women empowerment rally, organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Terapanthi Mahila Mandal; and AIADMK women cadre giving roses to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at the party headquarters to mark the day | Martin Louis, p jawahar, D SAMPATHKUMAR

Similarly, Thayilamma, who does not know her age, like most of the women present at the event, but believes it to be close to 90 said, “ I have never had children because of which I have had to come across many struggles in life. I hope the generations of women who come after us don’t have to suffer as much.”

Speaking at the event, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said, “The Raj Bhavan is a high security area where a lot of protocols are usually followed. To see even common women sit in the Durbar Hall, which usually hosts dignitaries, makes me immensely happy.”

Hailing the Governor’s decision to invite ‘common women’, he added, “I thank the Governor for inviting them and seating them at the Durbar Hall.”Speaker of Tamil Nadu Assembly P Dhanapal told the gathering, “The fact that the State Governor has made you sit in the famous Durbar Hall and has made you proud, is a matter of pride for me.”

Social Welfare Minister V Saroja was also present along with Additional Chief Secretary to the Governor R Rajagopal.The Governor, in his address, said he was honoured to be amidst ‘Women achievers who have beaten disease, poverty and mortality to cross the age of 100 years.’“The family has its foundations in the mother. It is the mother who nurtures, nourishes and guides the family members with patience and maturity. She provides solace in times of difficulty and injects courage into you in times of defeat,” he said.

Terrace farming initiative launch

Chennai: Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani inaugurated a terrace farming initiative of the Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women at its office at Nungambakkam on Thursday. Speaking at the event, which fell on World Women’s Day, the minister detailed the government’s efforts for the upliftment of women in the State. In particular, he pointed to the Amma two-wheeler scheme which was launched recently. He also lauded the efforts of 6.3 lakh self-help groups for women across the State, assuring them that the government would ensure continued support and development for them.

Southern Railway felicitates women employees

Chennai: Women employees of Southern Railway were felicitated

at a function at the railway headquarters on the occasion of World Women’s Day on Thursday. Quiz, essay writing competitions, skit and cultural programmes were held. Women employees of all departments participated in large numbers. Eminent educationist and a former Vice-Chancellor of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University V Vasanthi Devi, delivered the keynote address. She detailed the changing role of women in society. Outstanding women employees were felicitated in the presence of Principal Chief Personnel Officer Sunitha Vedantham. Thiruvananthapuram, Salem, Palakkad, Tiruchy, Chennai and Madurai divisions of Southern railway have got women teams for maintenance of rolling stock.