CHENNAI: Lakshmi Venu, the daughter of TVS Motors chairman Venu Srinivasan and TAFE chairperson Mallika Srinivasan, tied the knot with Bengaluru-based tech entrepreneur Mahesh Gogineni at a private function in Jodhpur on Thursday.

Newly-wed Mahesh Gogineni

and Lakshmi Venu

Lakshmi, the granddaughter of T S Srinivasan (TVS) and A Sivasailam (The Amalgamations Group), is currently the Managing Director of Sundaram Clayton Limited (SCL) and Director of TAFE Motors and Tractors Limited.

She holds a doctorate from the University of Warvick and is an economics graduate of Yale University. She is credited with the SCL’s foray into the US, with the setting up of a greenfield factory in Charleston, South Carolina, to manufacture high pressure die-cast and gravity cast parts.

Mahesh, the great grandson of illustrious parliamentarian and president of Swatantra Party N G Ranga and son of Suguna and Kamlendra Gogineni, is a graduate of BITS Pilani and London School of Economics, besides holding an MBA from Stanford.

Mahesh is currently pursuing his second startup Gifskey, after making a successful exit from his first startup. Attended by close friends and family members, the wedding was celebrated in typical South Indian tradition as the bride’s family belonged to Tamil Nadu and the groom’s family hailed from Andhra Pradesh, a release said.