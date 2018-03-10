TIRUNELVELI: A government higher secondary teacher was arrested on Friday for allegedly taking obscene photographs of girl students and local women in his mobile phone.According to sources, Anthonysamy (45), a resident of Panagudi, is a Tamil teacher in Rosmiapuram government higher secondary school.

He had allegedly shot photos of a few girl students using his mobile phone and also pictured some local women taking bath.The incident came to light when Anthonysamy gave his faulty mobile phone for repair at a local shop. On seeing the pictures, the shop owner alerted the locals, who filed a complaint with the Panagudi police.

When the police interrogated the teacher and checked his mobile phone, a cache of objectionable photographs were found.Sources told Express that Anthonysamy also had objectionable photos of girls from other schools where he worked previously.

He was booked under three sections, including Section 67A (Publishing material containing sexually explicit act in electronic form) of IT Act and IPC Section 294 (b) (Uttering obscene words).