Newly commissioned officers in a jubilant mood after their passing out parade at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai on Saturday | Martin Louis

CHENNAI: Indian Army is undergoing a digital revolution as the focus is towards computerisation, advanced thermal imaging sights for night-fighting capabilities and modern integrated fire control systems, said Lieutenant General Dewan Rabindranath Soni, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, on Saturday.

After reviewing a passing out parade at the Officers Training Academy, he told reporters that basic training on technology was given to the cadets. As they have been commissioned into various fields, they would be exposed to modern technologies.

On Saturday, 255 cadets, including 37 women, graduated into the Army as officers.

To a query on more software engineers being enrolled in the Army, he said it was good for Indian Army as they could be nurtured as ideal officers. “They have technical expertise and we will impart training to make them physically strong,” he said. Soni added that awareness among aspiring cadets has increased when compared to the situation some 40 years ago.

He also presented gold medal to Academy Under Officer Vivek Suraj, who commanded the parade. The bronze medal in overall order of merit was awarded to Battalion Under Officer Aman Pratap Shahi. The Chief of Army Staff banner for Champion Company was awarded to Basantar Company.

On Friday, five cadets from Bhutan, including three lady cadets, nine cadets from Afghanistan and eight cadets from Tajikistan were commissioned into their respective armies. The cadets marched out from Parameshwaran Drill Square symbolising the end of their training.