CHENNAI: BJP state president Tamilisai Soundararajan encouraged women to kill trolls with laughter, while speaking on a panel discussion on the role of women in social reform at the Girl Power Summit near the city on Sunday.Being one of most trolled politicians on social media from the State, she told the women at the summit to stop feeding the “meme artists with hate”.

She, however, acknowledged that it was her ‘personal appearance’ and ‘curly hair’ that often featured in memes and not her actions as a politician. Deeming them as misogynistic, she said the mentality prevalent in the State was deplorable.“Not every woman can be fair. I don’t mind the Vadivelu memes. It is ironic that we are neighbours,” she said to a thunderous applause at an event organised by the Entrepreneurs Council of India.

International Law and Strategic Analysis Institute president Geetha Madhavan and State Congress Whip Vijayadharani, who were also on the panel, pointed out how women are still judged by their appearance and not by their actions.“This patriarchy is sown in the minds of children right from birth,” said Geetha, an advocate in the city. “Even when women make it to the top, it is debated whether it is because of their looks,” she said, explaining how deep the idea is embedded in the society.

However, she also blamed women for trying to change to fit into “societal standards”. “Success should give you beauty, not the other way round,” she said. Education is needed to fight harassment, she added.

The discussion moderated by filmmaker Shylaja Chetlur, also called for uplift of women in villages and for providing access to legal recourse for harassment they face.

Emphasising the need for education to empower women in villages across the country, the panel also argued for more reservations to provide opportunities to women to fulfil their dreams.TV host Apsara Reddy threw light on female infanticides, which were prevalent even after 70 years of independence of the country.Awards were also presented to women from various fields, who have used their empowerment to bring about social change.