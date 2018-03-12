ERODE: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Sunday opined that any political party that neglects farmers’ interests in not going in the right direction.

Speaking to ANI, Haasan argued that empowerment of the agriculture sector is extremely crucial, especially in a country like India, as farmers form the “vertebra of the nation.”

“I won’t name anyone, but I feel any political party that is neglecting the welfare of farmers is going the wrong route. Farmers form the vertebra of the nation, and hence, their welfare is of utmost importance,” he said.

Earlier today, Haasan, while addressing a presser in Chennai, had criticised the implementation of the demonetisation drive and the Goods and Services Tax (GST), and said the former should not have been implemented.

Clarifying the same, the noted actor said that the implementation had created discontent among people, as there was an apprehension that things would go wrong.

“When the demonetisation drive was rolled out, I congratulated Prime Minister Modi for the same. However, there was widespread discontent among people post this, including among industry experts. Having said that, I would like to apologise for commenting on something I am not an expert of,” he added.

Haasan also expressed his dismay on the situation of women's safety in the country, and said rather than deteriorating, the situation is getting worse, and more and more people are coming out in the open, rather than going into their shell.

“Right from the year the Nirbhaya gangrape took place, the situation has largely deteriorated. Safety should have gone up in the last, but such hasn’t been the case. It is stunning and appalling how people are coming upfront rather than going into their shell,” he said.

Talking about the ‘overwhelming’ response to the commencement of his political journey, Haasan said the positivity has helped increase his sense of responsibility towards the people and subsequently looks to gain more political “screen space”.

“I won’t say I’m entirely surprised by the response we’ve received as we expected this. Although we wanted this type of crowd, I am not arrogant because of it. We are gaining traction, and I’m happy the crowd is interacting. The whole purpose of being amidst the crowd is to understand what they need. They’re not coming to see a star; they are actually raising their concerns. I will try and take their (political) screen space, as tomorrow will have to be ours,” he said.

Earlier in February, Haasan floated his own political party named Makkal Needhi Maiam to contest in the next state assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.