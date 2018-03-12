CHENNAI: Stating that the Tamil Nadu Assembly Secretary has been posted by violating rules of the House and superseding officials fit for promotion to the key post, DMK working president and Leader of Opposition M K Stalin on Sunday demanded that Governor Banwarilal Purohit should initiate action to remove K Srinivasan from the post. He said the appointment has caused mental agony and stress to the employees of the Assembly Secretariat.

“The Governor should come forward to take action to revoke the appointment of Srinivasan as Assembly Secretary as it was made in a biased manner by giving privileges to a particular individual,” he said.

He wanted the Governor to appoint a qualified person to the post in order to uphold administrative justice.

Holding that the Assembly was not an office belonging to a private party but a public office, the Leader of Opposition rued that an appointment (of the Assembly Secretary) could not be made only because he was serving the Speaker and was close to him, thereby leaving out those who were qualified. Srinivasan was appointed to the secretary post, after being given an out-of-turn promotion as special secretary to the Speaker.

The appointment of Srinivasan, who was from the reporting section of the Assembly, has violated the criteria of seniority in service, educational qualification and work experience, Stalin charged.

Two seniormost officials of the Assembly Secretariat­ –Additional Secretary L S Vasanthimalar and Joint Secretary B Subramaniyam – have filed a case before the Madras High Court challenging the appointment of Srinivasan.