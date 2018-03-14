NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court on Wednesday granted bail to Advocate B. Kumar, one of the accused in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) two leaves symbol bribery case.

The High Court also directed Kumar to furnish a personal bond of Rs. 50,000.

B. Kumar was the lawyer Former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa's lawyer.

In January, with a lookout circular (LOC) issued Kumar was stopped at Chennai airport on his way to the US.

Earlier in the day, TTV Dinakaran appeared before Delhi's Patiala House Court in connection with 'two leaves' bribery case.

On December 14, Dinakaran was named in the charge sheet along with others in the 'two leaves' symbol bribery case.

The Delhi Police had filed a supplementary charge sheet before the Tis Hazari court and named Dhinakaran, Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Mallikarjuna, Nathu Singh, Pulkit Kundra, B Kumar, Lalit Kumar, Jai Vikram Haran and Narendra Jain as the accused.

Dhinakaran has been charged under Sections 120 B (Criminal Conspiracy) and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (Destruction of Evidence)

The case pertains to an alleged attempt by Dhinakaran to bribe Election Commission officials for securing AIADMK's 'two leaves' symbol for the party faction led by his aunt VK Sasikala.