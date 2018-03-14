CHENNAI: Two high pressure heaters, the first batch for turbine hall of KKNPP Unit 3 have been shipped out of Russia by one of the enterprises of Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation (Rosatom). A total of four HPH is required for each nuclear unit.

The welded vertical apparatus with lower disposition of the distributor water chamber, which is intended for feed water heating through condensation of steam, will be delivered to India using multimodal Transport. PJSC ZiO-Podolsk, one of the enterprises of the Rosatom Machine-Building Division - JSC “Atomenergomash”, built the equipment.

First it will be shipped out from Podolsk by rail to Saint-Petersburg seaport, then by water transport through Baltic and Mediterranean seas, Suez Canal, Red Sea and Indian Ocean, according to Rosatom, South Asia.The cargo is planned to be dispatched in April. Working design documentation has been elaborated by Rosatom enterprise PJSC ZiO-Podolsk. They also implement the follow-up of the manufacture and subsequent site mounting supervision on nuclear power plant site.

JSC Atomenergomash is a supplier of the key equipment for Kudankulam particularly, for units 3 and 4. The company manufactures steam generators, main circulation pumps, pressure compensators, pipe fittings, ancillary pumps, other equipment for reactor hall and turbine building, the release said.

Nuclear tech

In 2003-2004, PJSC ZiO-Podolsk manufactured eight sets of steam generators PGV-1000 each, moisture separator reheaters MSR-1000-1, high pressure heaters, and 24 heat exchanging modules of the passive heat removal system, pipelines