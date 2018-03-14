TIRUCHY: A banner praising actor Udhayanidhi, son of DMK working president M K Stalin and grandson of DMK president M Karunanidhi, as the ‘Third Kalaingar’ has created a flutter in social media with several people trolling him for the title. More than others, supporters of DMK are more aggressive in criticizing Udhayanidhi for his political aspirations.

A TV journalist tweeted the image of the banner, put up in Madurai welcoming Udhayanidhi who is scheduled to visit the city on March 19. Though Udhayanidhi was quick to ask cadre to remove the banner, it did not stop DMK supporters on Facebook from trolling Udhayanidhi, who has begun to take baby steps into politics, as many feel Udhayanidhi’s political entry may give DMK a drubbing at the hustings.

An active supporter of DMK, who did not wish to be named, posted in on Facebook “Even Stalin is yet to prove himself as the ‘Second Kalaingar’ and for that he needs to ensure the party’s victory in the next elections. But Udhayanidhi’s lateral entry into the party will only reinforce the allegation of dynasty politics.”

Srinivasan, a DMK supporter, wrote “Just because of being born in that family he could not become Kalaingar. The banner has hurt many.”One Azhagappan demanded the party high command take action against the cadres who erected that banner. Karthick said “Even those oppose the DMK would hesitate to brand Stalin as a dynast because he had grown step-by-step in the party and also suffered immensely during the Emergency period. But what record does Udhayanidhi hold that he wants to land directly to the higher post in the party.”

Amid the sea of criticism, there was also some voice of support for Udhayanidhi. Vijaya Kumar RK, in his post on Facebook, opines that Udhay is in no way lesser than Rajini or Kamal. The banner has stirred debates also in Whats app groups, in which A DMK member writes “In the movie ‘Ezham Arivu’, produced by Udhayanidhi, there were dialogues against reservation policy. With such background, how could Udhayanidhi be the ‘Third Kalaingar’.”