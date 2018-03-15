The bonded labourers who were rescued from a brick kiln at Avadi in Chennai on Wednesday | Express

CHENNAI: A total of 146 migrant bonded labourers were rescued from a brick kiln at Karanai, in Avadi on Wednesday.

Upon receiving information from International Justice Mission (IJM), India, the rescue was carried out after due verification , said Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), Tiruvallur, Divyasree.

After a brief enquiry, it was found that the rescued labourers were mostly from Chandigarh and Odisha. Said Sharon of IJM, India, “We had helped the government in the rescue of 564 bonded migrant labourers and 331 labourers in two separate rescue operations in 2016.”