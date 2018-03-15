CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has taken on its file a batch of criminal appeals challenging the death sentence awarded by a lower court in the Udumalpet honour killing case.

The bench directed the Registry to post the appeals along with the referred trials from the Udumalpet court.

Sankar, of Kumaralingam, married caste Hindu girl Kausalya against the wishes of her parents. A three-member gang hacked Sankar to death on March 13, 2016. Kausalya also suffered injuries in the attack.

Of the 11 accused, three were acquitted. While six were sentenced to death, one was given double life sentence and another, 5 years rigorous imprisonment.