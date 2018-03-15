CHENNAI: Mohammed Ansari, who is serving life sentence at the Central Prison in Coimbatore in connection with a bomb blast case in Coimbatore in 1997, was granted parole for 20 days to make arrangements for his daughter’s wedding, on Wednesday.

A division bench of Justices C T Selvam and N Sathishkumar granted the relief, while passing orders on a petition from his Ansari’s wife M Samsunisha. Ansari is to be out on April 10.

According to petitioner, the eldest daughter Fathima was getting married on April 16. There were numerous ceremonies to be performed before and after the wedding (nikkah) ceremony.

Since she was old, she cannot make the entire arrangements single-handedly, she said and filed the present petition to grant two months parole to her husband to make Nikkah arrangements.

Restricting the plea to 20 days, the bench directed the prison Superintendent to provide security to the convict and to bring him back to the prison on May 1.