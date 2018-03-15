Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami handing over solatium to the family of a missing fisherman, at the Secretariat on Wednesday | p jawahar

CHENNAI: The families of 177 fishermen from Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore and Pudukottai, who are missing after cyclone ‘Ockhi’ hit in November last, received a solatium of Rs 20 lakh each on Wednesday.

The families concerned received the relief from Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at the Secretariat.

After the cyclone hit the coastal districts, 27 fishermen lost their lives in mid-sea while 177 fishermen could not be traced. On the orders of the Chief Minister, already the families of 27 fishermen were given Rs 20 lakh each (total Rs 5.40 crore) as solatium through the respective district Collectors.

With the solatium given on Wednesday, the total amount given to families of fishermen affected has risen to Rs 40.80 crore. Of the 177 fishermen missing, 139 belonged to Kanniyakumari district.