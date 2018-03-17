CHENNAI: The Madras High Court was told on Friday that the Tamil Nadu government was holding “talks” with Japanese automaker Nissan, predictably for an amicable settlement.

“As a step forward, Tamil Nadu government has initiated talks with us. As of now, the subject of the talks are kept confidential,” Nissan senior counsel P S Raman told Justice Anita Sumanth.

He prayed to the court to defer the hearing of the plea moved by the State government to stall the international arbitration proceedings initiated by his client.

When the matter was taken up on Friday, the judge said she wanted to know the stand of the State as it might throw some more light on the latest development in the issue. She then posted the case for March 21, for the appearance of Advocate-General.

The State government moved the High Court in December last year seeking an interim injunction against Nissan from proceeding with its arbitration against India over unpaid tax refunds of nearly $770 million.

It alleged that Nissan had invoked international arbitration contained under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between India and Japan to “coerce Tamil Nadu government.”

However, the Union government filed an affidavit saying that the State government does not have locus standi to challenge the international arbitration proceedings initiated by the automaker against India.

After various rounds of hearings, the case was listed on Friday for the parties to argue on the maintainability of the application.

