MADURAI: The recent forest fire that claimed 16 lives in the Kurangani hills of Theni district has underlined the need of an effective forest fire management system. According to a report by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, forests in India saw a 55 per cent rise in wildfires as on December 2016.

In 2017, the Western Ghats in Theni district witnessed nearly 200 normal and major wildfires, the highest in history. Still, there was no mechanism in place to put off fires, and according to officials of the forest district, they still follow methods adopted during the British regime.

“At present, we take only the sickle with us and would cut the green branches of tress and beat on fire until doused. This is the only method we are practising in the State,” said a forest guard. To prevent fire, the department would “normally engage guards and locals in removing the dry leaves and twigs along forest lines during the summer which would prevent fire from spreading to other parts of the forest,” he added. Few years ago, the department had provided fire-fighting training to guards and watchers, but there still seems to be no proper mechanism.

The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, some years ago, submitted a report suggesting a National Fire Danger Rating System (NFDRS) and Fire Forecasting System to be developed in the country. As of now, only an SMS alert is sent to the concerned forest range, and that too only in case of major wildfires. According to Wilson, who has a Ph.D in Wildlife Science, most of the developed countries have what he calls a ‘combined engineering solution’ to control the forest fire. “A forest fire contains many elements, and has the potential to cause heavy damage. It affects the stability of the environment, so fire management is a specialised job and trained volunteers must be involved in such missions,” he added.

“Because forest fire protection needs an integrated system, government should pay more attention and find solutions. Also, there should be a change in perception that it is easy to tackle. People’s knowledge about forest fires should improve and we should wake up as fighting a forest fire is very difficult job.”

On December 6, 2017, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest of the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change had issued a circular to all the States that the ‘Intensification of Forest Management Scheme’ has been revised and replaced as ‘Forest Fire Prevention and Management Scheme (FPM)’ to focus mainly on forest fires.

Under the scheme the Union Government allotted `4.940 crore to all the States and Tamil Nadu got `1.75 crore. The funds are allotted to foster a partnership with forest fringe communities for forest protection and optimum use of modern technology such as remote sensing (GPS, GIS) in controlling the wildfire.

But the sad part is that TN forest department lacks enough staff and funds. There are no known studies on modern mechanism to control forest fires.

A District Forest Officer (DFO) said that at present, the only modern technology they use is getting an SMS alert from the ‘National Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasting’ of the Central government.

Pointing out the recent Kurangani fire, the officer said that it is sad that at present we do not have a database and analysis of statistics on fire damage. “The need of the hour is an effective ‘Forest Fire Prevention Management’, at least on the cost of 16 lives.” Forest fires have increased over the years. There is no proper training and also lacking in a cordial relationship between locals. The DFO said that locals can help in tracking fire. There is little coordination between departments like revenue and police.

Importance and role of a trek leader

The role of a trek leader is crucial as he is required to be a coach, trip advisor, supervisor, knowledge bank, and rescuer at the same time. It needs years of practice. Experts say the prime quality of a leader is that he must possess the ability to come up with spontaneous back-up plans at times of contingencies.

Need of the hour is strong monitoring agency

Last five years, the trekking industry in the State has been witnessing a boom but in an unorganised manner. In India, more than 150 trekking and mountaineering clubs have registered with the Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF) in the last five years. However, registration of trekking as well as mountaineering clubs is only optional. As on 2017, of 247 registered trekking and mountaineering clubs, only four are from TN (3 from Chennai and one from Coimbatore).

Absence of a monitoring or a regulatory body is putting the lives of trekkers in danger. Speaking to Express, Manoj Suriya, founder of Chennai-based trekking club ‘Tent N Trek’ pointed out that trekking activity which is part of adventure tourism had gained popularity in the state as an activity in the last five years, especially among college students and working professionals.

“Adventure tourism has gained more popularity,” he said. Citing the reasons for the new trend, Manoj said that treks were seen as a combination of fitness activity, opportunity to travel and explore as well as leisure. Managing Director of the two-and-a-half-year-old Adventure Trekking Club in Coimbatore Dhinesh Kumar said that there were two kinds of treks — mountain trek and forest trek. “Forest treks are quite easy to embark on, owing to the flat topography.

On the other hand, mountain treks, which are the most preferred comprise three difficulty levels — easy, moderate and high — based on the varying altitude and steepness,” he said. Since most of the trekking clubs in TN are yet to be registered or operating through facebook and other social media, there is a necessity to introduce a monitoring agency.— Lalitha Ranjani

trek GUIDE

Move in groups and not alone

Take the company of local guides and government approved forest guides who know the geography way better than anyone

Obtain permission from the forest department

Keep your family informed and updated about your whereabouts

Study and ascertain the right season to trek

Always carry sufficient amount of water

Be aware of the destination. Avoid detours

Do not approach everything while on a trek with an adventurous attitude

Do not smoke, litter or create bon fire