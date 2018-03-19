CHENNAI: Jailed AIADMK leader V K Sasikala will apply for parole on Monday as her husband M Natarajan’s health was described by doctors as critical.

V Pugazhenthi, a supporter of Sasikala, said prison rules generally do not allow parole to visit the same person again within six months. Sasikala was last granted parole on Oct 7, 2017 to visit Natarajan when he underwent simultaneous liver and kidney transplants. So, Sasikala technically cannot apply for parole to visit him before April 6.

“However, we have approached the authorities through our lawyers. Tomorrow the process will start,” Pugazhenthi said.

A statement from the Gleneagles Global Health City where Natarajan has been hospitalised, said: “He is on ventilator support and his condition is critical.” Natarajan was shifted to the ICU on Friday following a severe chest infection.

T T V Dhinakaran visited Natarajan at the hospital on Sunday night. Later, answering queries of reporters, he said, “Natarajan is better today as compared to yesterday.” Sasikala’s arrival in Chennai on parole may help the clan handle matters better within the family.