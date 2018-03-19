COIMBATORE: A R Ameeen is a man with a life-saving skill that goes largely unappreciated. He is a snake catcher and has rescued thousands of reptiles, including king cobras. While his success stories are aplenty, his rewards are dismal.

And now, Ameen is in need as his twelve-year-old son, currently recovering from a coma at a private hospital in the city, requires brain surgery soon. Ameen son’s Mushtaq Ahmed was nine years old, when he first had a brain surgery at CMCH after suffering severe head injury while playing. After the surgery, the boy slipped into a coma. Now doctors are recommending another surgery. This would cost nearly Rs 2 lakh, which Ameen does not have.

Speaking about Ameen, Asokan says, “Unlike other snake catchers, Ameen rescues snakes from houses or industries. He does not demand much for the job but accepts whatever is given. We need to help him as he is one of the few working for the welfare of the people as well as the snakes without expecting gains.”



Those interested can reach Ameen at 90475-31628.