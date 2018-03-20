CHENNAI: Around 3,419 persons have been detained by the police for protesting against the VHP’s ‘Rama Rajya Rath Yatra’ across the city.According to the police, 3,419 including 188 women staged protests at 57 places across the city against the yatra.

The ‘Rama Rajya Rath Yatra’ was started by Sree Rama Dasa Mission Universal Society from Ayodhya and led by the leaders of the Society.The yatra entered into Puliyarai in Tirunelveli on Tuesday via Punalur in Kerala and would pass through Sengottai, Ilanjii, Tenkasi, Kadayanalloor, Puliyangudi, Vasudevanalloor and Sivagiri and proceed to Rameswaram via Rajapalayam and Madurai.

Meanwhile, traffic came to a standstill due to the flash protests near the Anna statue on the Anna Salai. Traffic police had to divert traffic from Anna Salai towards Dams Road, Pudupet and Chintadripet. Vehicle movement was slow on Poonamallee High Road from Kilpauk to Chennai Central.