CHENNAI: Jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala's husband M Natarajan passed away at a hospital in Chennai at around 1.35 am as a result of a severe chest infection.

In a statement released by the hospital today, it said," It is with profound grief and sorrow that we announce the sad demise of Mr. Natarajan Maruthappa at 1.35 am today (20.3.2018). Every possible clinical attempt was made to sustain his revival. However, despite our best efforts he was unable to recover."

The 74-year-old was admitted to the intensive care unit, Gleneagles Global hospital on March 16 with severe chest infection and was on put on ventilator support.

Natarajan's body was later kept at his Besant Nagar residence for people to pay homage.

Sources close to him said that his body will be taken later in the day to his native village Vilar at 11 am in Thanjavur district for the final rites.

However, it was not immediately known when the final rites will be held as the family anticipates a possible parole for Sasikala.

In October last year, Natarajan was admitted to the hospital, where he underwent a liver and kidney transplant.

He was discharged after having completely recovered from the operation with good liver and kidney graft function.

Sasikala, serving a four-year imprisonment in a disproportionate assets case in the central prison in Bengaluru, had visited her husband after obtaining emergency parole last year.

Natarajan had worsening liver and kidney failure and lung congestion, ahead of the twin organ transplant.

Tracheostomy was performed on October 6, 2017, and he was on ventilator support for sometime, the hospital had said then.

Natarajan was an avid Tamil activist and was also running a vernacular magazine called 'Puthiya Paarvai'.

He was formerly a Public Relations Officer with the state government.

In 2011, he was one of the family members of Sasikala who were expelled by late Chief Minister and then AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa from the party.

Though Jayalalithaa expelled Sasikala, her close aide, she later re-inducted her.

