3 AIADMK allies stage walkout against VHP yatra

Chennai: Three AIADMK allies -- actor S Karunas (Mukkulathor Pulipada), U Thaniyarasu (Kongu Ilaignar Peravai) and Thameemun Ansari (Manithaneya Jananayaka Makkal Katchi) -- and IUML MLA K A M Muhammed Abubacker staged a walkout from the Assembly as Speaker P Dhanapal refused to take up their special mention regarding the Rama Rajya Rath Yatra by Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Tamil Nadu. The four MLAs urged the Speaker to take up the special mention regarding the issue. However, the Speaker said the issue was under his consideration and that they gave notice for special mention just ahead of the commencement of session. Protesting this reply, all the four staged a walkout. Later, they told mediapersons that the State government should not allow the VHP yatra because it would destabilise the harmony among the people of different religions in the State.

Govt’s debt burden below stipulated limits: OPS

Chennai: Deputy CM O Panneerselvam clarified that the debt-GSDP ratio in Tamil Nadu was well below the stipulated norm of 25 per cent. Intervening in the discussion on the Budget in the Assembly, Panneerselvam recalled that by the end of 2015-16, the total debt burden of the State government remained at Rs 2.11 lakh crore. It rose to Rs 2.71 crore only after bearing the debt of TANGEDCO to the tune of Rs 22,815 crore. “The net outstanding debt at the end of March 31, 2019, would be Rs 3,55,844.84 crore and the debt-GSDP ratio would be 22.29 per cent, which is well below the debt-GSDP norm of 25 per cent. As far as TN is concerned, this ratio stood at 17.41 per cent in 2015-16 and it rose to 20.27 per cent next year. Now, according to economic projections, this ratio would stand at 21.58 per cent in 2017-18 and would touch 22.29% by the end of 2018-19,” he added.

‘Recent police suicides due to personal problems’

Chennai: Terming as purely personal the reasons behind the two recent suicides of police personnel, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami informed the Assembly that efforts were being made to reduce stress among the police personnel by providing them weekly rest and ensuring eight hour duty per day. Responding to the remarks made by DMK MLA B Ranganathan in the Assembly, he said investigations into the suicides of constable Arunraj attached to the Armed Police and Sub-inspector Satheeshkumar attached to the Ayanavaram Police Station revealed that they had committed suicide purely due to personal problems.