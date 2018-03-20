CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth on Tuesday said the State government should ensure that communal harmony is not disturbed in the State due to the ‘Rath Yatra’. Commenting on the entry of Ram Rajya Rath Yatra into Tamil Nadu, he said people of the State always wanted to live in peace and harmony.



“People of the State are secular. The State government should ensure that Rath Yatra does not disturb communal harmony,” he said.

Talking to reporters at his Poes Garden residence here after returning from a spiritual tour of Himalayas and Rishikesh, he condemned the desecration of Periyar statue at Alangudi in Pudukottai district and termed the incident ‘barbaric’.Noting that the State government was not taking serious measures to influence the Centre to constitute the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) as per the February 16 Supreme Court order, he said the board should be constituted as early as possible.

To a query that he was being backed by BJP, Rajinikanth denied it and said people were behind him.

“BJP is not behind me. God is behind me and people are behind me,” he said.The actor also denied reports in a section of the press which reported that from April 1, Rajinikanth will launch a political party.

“We have released the office-bearers list for only 13 districts. The media reports are wrong,” the actor-turned-politician added.