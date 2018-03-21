THANJAVUR:Not just politicians, a large number of Tamil activists have mourned the demise of Maruthappa Natarajan. Posters and banners hailing Natarajan for his contribution to furthering the Tamil cause were put up in several places across Thanjavur.

Natarajan was born to Maruthappa and Mariyammal in 1943 in and has eight siblings, including four sisters. He did his schooling at St Anthony’s Higher Secondary School in Thanjavur, studied UG at the Rajah Serfoji Government Arts College and PG at Annamalai University.

He shot into limelight after he spearheaded the anti-Hindi agitation in the district in 1965, during college days. Subsequently, he joined the DMK and was appointed Assistant Public Relations Officer. It was DMK chief M Karunanidhi, who solemnised the marriage of Natarajan with Sasikala. His love for Tamil saw Natarajan take up the cause of Eelam and he played a key role in establishing the Mullivaikkal Muttram, a memorial for Tamil people who were killed in the final phase of war in Sri Lankan war in 2009. He also edited two magazines, Tamizharasi and Pudhiya Paarvai.

Pulavar Rathinavelan, who visited the memorial on Tuesday, said “The memorial is spread over in 4 acres, with sculptures depicting the sufferings of Tamils. The site also has stone carvings of the persons from Tamil Nadu, who committed suicide protesting the war. The big hall in the memorial has hundreds of portraits of scholars, actors, writers, musicians and other stalwarts, who contributed for the promotion of Tamil. ”

Tamil activist, Ayanapuram C Murugesan, recalled “Natarajan hosted Tamizhar Thiruvizha in Thanjavur during Pongal festival for three days every year in a grand manner. During those functions, he felicitated the Tamil scholars and also arrange seminars on various topics.”

WHAT SHE CAN/CANNOT DO

● During emergency parole, she is restricted only to attending the funeral in Thanjavur and should stay at the residence as mentioned in her application

● She is not supposed to entertain any visitors either at her residence or at the hospital and is not supposed to be involved in political or any other public activities, and cannot take part in party activities

● She should not interact with any media, print or electronic during her time out from the prison

Bengaluru: The officials from Parappana Agrahara Central Prison on Tuesday granted a 15-day emergency parole, including the journey period, to jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala following her husband Natarajan’s death in a Chennai hospital. M Somashekar, chief superintendent of Central Prison said, “Sasikala had sought 15 days after her husband’s death.