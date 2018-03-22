CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday ruled out the possibility of the AIADMK supporting the no-confidence notices given by TDP and YSRC in Parliament over the issue of special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

He, however, said the AIADMK would continue to press the Centre to form the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) within the stipulated time. “We have been raising our voice for CMB. They are raising their own issue, not ours,” he said.

The CM also said the AIADMK is not in alliance with BJP. “As far as we are concerned, we haven’t formed any alliance (with BJP) nor extended support to them.”