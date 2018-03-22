CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday informed the State Assembly that a CRPF havildar was arrested within 12 hours of desecration of a Periyar statue at Viduthi in Pudukkottai district. Handing out a stern warning to those who indulge in such acts, he said the government would take stringent action against them, irrespective of their status.

MLA and Manithaneya Makkal

Katchi leader Thamimun

Ansari arriving in the Assembly

wearing a T-shirt with the image

of Periyar on Wednesday

| P Jawahar

Replying to the issue raised by Leader of Opposition M K Stalin during zero hour, he said CCTV footages showed CRPF havildar Senthilkumar loitering near the statue on the night of March 19 in an inebriated condition. During interrogation, Senthilkumar admitted that he had desecrated the statue. Further police inquiry revealed that he had opposed installation of the statue even in 2013 and had warned that he would break it if installed there, the Chief Minister said.

Regarding desecration of Periyar statue at Tirupattur on March 6, the Chief Minister said Muthukumaran, a BJP functionary, and Francis were arrested in this connection.

Earlier, Stalin said BJP national secretary H Raja should have been arrested when he made a statement that Periyar statues would be brought down in Tamil Nadu. Just because Raja was not arrested, now others have mustered courage to destroy the statue. He wondered why the State government, which arrested those who protested the Rama Rajya Rath Yatra, had failed to arrest those who had acted against public peace on the Periyar statue issue.

Usha’s Death: Action Against Cop After Probe

Chennai: DMK MLA Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi representing Thiruverumbur constituency on Wednesday urged the State government to hike the solatium given to the family of Usha, who died after falling from the two-wheeler in which she was riding pillion on March 7.

Her husband Raja was riding the vehicle, which was allegedly kicked by traffic police inspector Kamaraj as they did not stop the vehicle when asked to. Raising the issue, the MLA said `7 lakh solatium announced for Usha’s family was not sufficient and it should be hiked to `25 lakh. Replying, the chief minister said an enquiry was on into the matter. Action will be taken against Kamaraj as per the enquiry report.