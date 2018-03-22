COIMBATORE: When the state is witnessing protest against Central government projects of laying GAIL pipeline in Western region of Tamil Nadu, extraction of hydrocarbon in Cauvery delta district by farmers, now another project — of installing high voltage electrical power line — has become a cause for concern among nearly two lakh farmers.

But the implementing agencies have not informed the farmers about their plans. Farmers, who come under the project line, say that the implementing agency enter into their land without seeking their opinion. “The officials are not explaining anything to innocent farmers while entering their land,” says P Shanmugam, state general secretary of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam.

He added when the farmers approach the officials, the implementing agencies say they would not acquire their land but will use the land to erect the tower even without getting farmers’ acceptance. Farmers are being forced to give their land for erecting tower line on user rights basis and not under the land acquisition, they say.

Farmers want Tamil Nadu to follow the steps taken by other states. “When Maharashtra government erected tower line, they gave Rs 40 lakh farmers for each tower. The Uttar Pradesh government has given Rs 5 to Rs 10 lakh as compensation. But here farmers are forced to give up their land,” says Shanmugham.

M Easan of Tamilaga Vivayigal Pathugappu Sangam, warns lands will be carved into pieces by this project. “The government is saying the project is to bring 800 kv electricity to Tamil Nadu, But the state has a producing capacity of up to 18,000 mega watts.

For every 400 meter

2,024 km length of land has been earmarked in the State to install high voltage power line and farmers have not even been consulted by the implementing agencies for acquiring land. The Powergrid corporation may install a tower once in every 400 meter distance. Nearly 12 - 16 cents is needed for each