PUDUCHERRY: With the Madras High Court upholding the nomination of three BJP MLAs V Saminathan (State president), KG Shankar (treasurer) and S Selvaganapathy, educationist and BJP-RSS sympathiser, and setting aside the Assembly Speaker’s order against the nomination, the elated MLAs are waiting to enter the House on March 26, the first day of the session.

In the 30-member territorial Assembly, BJP has no representation while the Congress has 15, AINRC 8, AIADMK4, DMK -2 and Independent 1.

However, the ruling Congress, to which the court verdict has delivered a blow, has decided to go on an appeal in the Supreme Court to get the HC order stayed and to thwart the entry of nominated MLAs.

K.Lakshminarayanan, Parliamentary secretary to the Chief Minister and MLA whose petition against the nomination, was dismissed by the HC, said that he would be filing an appeal in the SC at the earliest. With just a working day (Friday) to go before the session scheduled for Monday, the party is trying its best to file the appeal on Friday and obtain a stay.

Meanwhile, Saminathan said ‘dharma’ had triumphed and expected the Congress government to honour the court order. Charging that the Puducherry administration has been acting against the Centre and the three BJP members of the Assembly nominated by the Union Home Ministry are not allowed in the House, he said that after the court judgment, Congress government should grant them recognition.

Ever since the MHA unilaterally appointed the BJP men as nominated MLAs on June 23 last year without any recommendations from the Congress government and thereafter informed the government of the decision on July 4, it has not only embarrassed the Congress but also inner party conflicts have resulted.

However, Congress has kept the t nominated MLAs at bay, preventing their entry into the Assembly.