CHENNAI:Principal Opposition DMK and the CPM on Friday demanded revocation of the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor to the Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University (TNALU) as it had violated the rules.DMK working president M K Stalin on Friday noted that selection of the V-C must have been made from the list of three shortlisted candidates submitted by the search committee as per the rules 12 (1) and 12 (2) of the law varsity Act. If the Governor, in his capacity as the Chancellor, was not satisfied with the recommendations, he should again constitute a fresh panel to seek a new list of prospective candidates.

It is not a good thing that the Governor acting as Chancellor has violated the rules, he said.

He noted that the newly-appointed V-C Suryanarayana Shastri, while employed with the same university, had faced disciplinary action when the DMK was in power. CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan, in a statement, accused the Governor of violation of the rule in appointing Shastri, who did not figure in the list of candidates recommended by the search panel.

Ever since his appointment, the Governor has been visiting district after district, holding review meetings with collectors and police officials and running a parallel administration, Balakrishnan alleged, adding that the State government did not have the courage to question him.

He stressed a qualified person, based on the search committee’s recommendations, must be nominated to the post of V-C of the law university by revoking the appointment of Shastri.