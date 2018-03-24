CHENNAI:The CBI on Friday arrested Accountant General of Tamil Nadu Arun Goyal and three others in a bribery case, according to an agency spokesman.

The spokesman said the CBI sleuths arrested Goyal and Gajendran, a senior accounts officer in the Office of Accountant General, along with PWD officer Shivalingam and L S Raja. Goyal had allegedly demanded `5 lakh from Shivalingam to post him as divisional accountant. Searches are now being conducted at the offices and houses of the accused.

When Express contacted officials at the AG’s office here, they claimed the CBI is interrogating the accountant general but refused to confirm the arrest.