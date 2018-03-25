CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu's anti-corruption bureau, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Saturday said it has filed corruption cases against two former Vice Chancellors of two major universities in the state.



In a statement issued here, the DVAC said it has registered a case against former Anna Unversity Vice Chancellor Rajaram and six others for allegations of corruption in the recruitment of teaching faculties in the varsity between 2013-2016.



The DVAC conducted searches at seven places in Chennai and Theni and 65 documents pertaining to properties worth about Rs 20 crore were seized.



The second case is against Vanangamudi, former Vice Chancellor, Tamilnadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University and five others.



According to DVAC, it is alleged that during his tenure, Vanangamudi entered into conspiracy with other accused and violated the admission procedure for Non-Resident Quota of 15 per cent.



The DVAC organised search at six locations and 74 documents which reveals properties worth about Rs 95 lakh were seized during the search.



Both the cases are under investigation, the DVAC said.



Last month the Vice Chancellor of Bharathiyar University, Coimbatore, was arrested by the DVAC while demanding and receiving a bribe of Rs 30 lakh.



According to DVAC, 67-year-old A. Ganapathy was caught redhanded while receiving the bribe.



The DVAC has also booked Dharmaraj, a Professor of Chemistry for aiding Ganapathy.



According to DVAC, Ganapathy had demanded the bribe from T.Suresh, Assistant Professor in the Department of Chemistry to complete his probation in the post.



The DVAC said Ganapathy received Rs 100,000 in cash and Rs 29 lakh in post-dated cheques.



Ganapathy accepted the bribe amount at his residence in Coimbatore around 500 km from here.



Meanwhile the state BJP unit said it is a matter of shame for the state intellectuals to see Vice Chancellors getting arrested on corruption charges and other irregularities.