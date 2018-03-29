THANJAVUR: Governor Banwarilal Purohit advised caution in harnessing Science and Technology and said care must be taken to ensure projects of today do not harm mankind in future.

Speaking after dedicating to the nation Technology Business Incubator (TBI) in 3D printing and Internet of Things (IoT), established at a cost of `15 crore, in the SASTRA deemed university on Wednesday, Purohit said Science and Technology were beacons of economic prosperity and enabled harnessing of resources provided by nature to benefit mankind. “As engineers, you have an important role in deciding the course of Science and Technology in coming years. It is important to follow in the path which India has been following for several centuries. That is the path of sustainability,” he told students.

The TBI, Purohit said, would promote innovation and entrepreneurship, thus aiding the country’s development in a knowledge-based world economy. The TBI covers two important emerging technologies, ‘3D printing’ and ‘IoT’ and represents a major step forward in the endeavour of pursuing technological excellence, he said. The Governor pointed out that 3D printing or additive manufacturing has caught the attention of everybody, from school-going children to researchers in organisations throughout the world. Through a process of making three-dimensional solid objects from a digital file, laying down successive layers of material until the object is created, 3D printing enables production of produce simple to complex shapes using less material than traditional manufacturing methods, he added.

He pointed out many companies are producing affordable desktop 3D printers across the world. The Governor said India could not afford to be lagging behind in this next-generation development and more importantly, academic institutions of higher learning like SASTRA should take the lead.