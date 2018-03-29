CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has directed various transport corporations in the State to disburse the balance interest portion of Rs 394.69 crore to their retired employees before April 14.

A bench of Justices S Manikumar and M Govindarajan, which gave the directive on Wednesday, made it clear that no more extension of time will be granted.

Passing final orders on a batch of PILs, the bench said that since the demand of the workmen employed in the eight transport corporations to review their wages by applying the multiple factor of 2.57, instead of 2.44, had already been conferred with the benefits in terms of the settlement dated January 1 last, their plea is not at all justified and deserves to be negatived.

As the claimants had already been conferred with the benefits in terms of the January 1 settlement, which factually works out to equally applying the factor 2.57, no further benefit or claims is to be conferred on the workmen, the bench added and closed the PILs.