CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu transport department has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with C-40 Cities Climate Leadership Group based in England to manufacture electric buses, in the presence of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at the Secretariat here on Wednesday.

The move is aimed at mitigating the environmental pollution caused by the technologically advanced buses. It will also help the government introduce low-cost electric buses compared to conventional buses.

The C-40 will support the state government to prepare the city roadmap, and set up required infrastructure for the buses.

Besides, paving the way for introducing the electric buses, the agreement with C-40 will enhance other technologies associated with it, said an official statement.

C-40 Cities Climate Leadership Group, an international coalition, has been working to mitigate the impact of the climate change. In March 2015, as many as 26 countries across the world signed an agreement to purchase the electric buses from C40 at an event hosted by Latin American Mayors Forum at Buenos Aires in Argentina. Recently, Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar said the state government was planning to introduce 200 electric buses in Chennai.

In July last year, the state government conducted a trial test for electric bus in Chennai.

Later, the state government allegedly raised apprehensions with the Union government over the higher cost of electric buses and operational constraints, particularly in charging the batteries.