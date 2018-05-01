Home States Tamil Nadu

Gutkha scam: DMK files caveat petition in Supreme Court

The Madras High Court had on April 26 ordered a CBI probe into the multi-crore scam in Tamil Nadu that allegedly involves ministers and incumbent DGP TK Rajendran.

DMK working president MK Stalin (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Tuesday filed a caveat petition before the Supreme Court in connection with the Gutkha scam in Tamil Nadu.

The Madras High Court had on April 26 ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the multi-crore scam in Tamil Nadu that allegedly involves ministers and incumbent Director General of Police TK Rajendran.

On April 27, hundreds of DMK workers also staged a protest outside the office of Rajendran demanding his resignation.

The scam surfaced in July, 2016 when the Income Tax department raided the residences, offices, and godown of a gutkha manufacturer who was accused of evading taxes to the tune of Rs 250 crore.

The scam pertains to a report of the Income Tax Department sent to the then Chief Secretary PS Rama Mohana Rao and Director-General of Police Ashok Kumar that contained details of alleged payoffs made by the gutkha manufacturer to some officials to allow the sale of banned tobacco products in Chennai.

