Home States Tamil Nadu

Stalin-KCR meet gives food for thought, yet Congress stays cool

Even though the long luncheon meeting of DMK working president M K Stalin and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has led to speculations that the Dravidian major could

Published: 01st May 2018 02:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 02:36 AM   |  A+A-

Showing off his warmth and bonhomie with DMK leader M K Stalin, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday referred to Stalin as his brother and termed their meet and lunch “delightful”. | EPS

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Even though the long luncheon meeting of DMK working president M K Stalin and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has led to speculations that the Dravidian major could keep its options open for the next Lok Sabha elections, the Tamil Nadu Congress seems unruffled over the new development.Tamil Nadu Congress Committee chief S Thirunavukkarasar said neither the Trinamool Congress led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee nor the Telangana Rashtra Samithi led by Chandrasekhar Rao had any stakes in the Tamil Nadu politics. 

“What do they have in Tamil Nadu? They have no presence in our State,” Thirunavukkarasar told Express.
The Congress also felt that the DMK will never venture to take risk in disturbing the current formation of a nine-party combine that includes both Congress and Left parties.  “Voters in Tamil Nadu have a natural inclination towards an alliance, of which the Congress is a partner, in Lok Sabha elections. The minorities and Dalits too naturally support the Congress,” observed A Gopanna, spokesperson of the Tamil Nadu Congress. He said the secular image of his party too is an advantage.  

“We are foreseeing a repeat of 2004, when the Congress-DMK alliance comprising other opposition parties swept the Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu to make a comeback at the Centre,” he hoped.
Both Thirunavukkarasar and Gopanna felt that there was nothing to attribute to the meeting between Stalin and KCR, given the prevailing condition of attack on states’ autonomy and the imposing domination of the BJP-led Centre, which were the issues that were raised by Telangana Chief Minister.

However, a section of people in the party is stated to have been resenting the developments.
“When we have long association with the DMK and are part of the protests over various issues, including the Cauvery river water sharing row, the DMK entertaining a leader who had talked of a front sans our party will send wrong signals,” said a veteran Congress leader.

Kanimozhi meets TS CM
A day after her brother M K Stalin met K Chandrasekhar Rao, DMK MP Kanimozhi on Monday called on the Telangana Chief Minister in a city hotel and discussed the prevailing political situation in the country, sources said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
M K Stalin K Chandrasekhar Rao Telangana DMK Congress Lok Sabha Mamata Banerjee
More from this section

TANGEDCO to rationalise collection offices, joins Bharat BillPay platform

TN CM Edappadi K Palaniswami to visit Delhi for function presided by PM Modi

200 in hospital after taking prasadam at V Sathamangalam temple festival

IPL2018
Videos
Lalu Prasad Yadav. (PTI Photo)
Lalu Prasad Yadav family members angry over his discharge from AIIMS
Rustom Costume Controversy: Nothing wrong on selling movie’s ‘navy costume’, says Ashoke Pandit
Gallery
DMK MP Kanimozhi called on Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Chennai on Monday. | EPS
Kanimozhi calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
The soap opera 'Days of Our Lives' (cast and crew in picture) was the top winner of the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards held on Sunday night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. Mario Lopez, who co-hosted the ceremony with Sheryl Underwood said that it was 'not a show about politics'. Even so, there was the occasional mention of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements and Bill Cosby's guilty verdict. Take a look at all the big winners.
IN PICTURES | Who won what at the 45th Daytime Emmy Awards