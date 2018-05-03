Engineer sets up Tamil Nadu’s first eco-friendly banner printer unit with DIC subsidy

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Furthering the green cause, the District Industries Centre (DIC) helped a 24-year-old engineer set up what is touted be Tamil Nadu’s first eco-friendly banner printer unit. District Collector K Rajamani visited the centre at Annamalai Nagar on the Karur by-pass road on Wednesday and appreciated A Reuben for his pioneering initiative.

Talking about the venture, Reuben said it cost him `1.72 crore to set up the unit, including `1.60 crore as machine cost. He can now give jobs to at least 14 persons. The unit was set up with assistance from District Industries Centre. Under the New Entrepreneur cum Enterprise Development Scheme(NEEDS), DIC sanctioned `25 lakhs and also facilitated him with 3 per cent subsidy on interest on loan.

Having inaugurated the printingunit a month ago, Reuben has already started bagging orders from corporate companies and business firms that want to go green. “We use non-PVC material for printing, which are biodegradable, and water-based ink with Greenguard certification. Cities and private companies wanting to keep their boundaries clean and green preferring such eco-friendly printing technology for publicity material. We also approach such firms with the lofty idea of protecting environment. When we explain to them, they really get impressed,” Reuben said.

Unlike other banners, there will be no chemical odour from the banner. Pointing to the feature, Reuben said “Our banners and signage are eco-friendly and best suited for use inside hospitals and sterile environments.”

Reuben assures the banners would last a minimum of 5 years, therefore they are a tad expensive compared to normal banners available in the market. “We charge Rs18 to 55 per sq ft based on the varieties of sheets,” he added. After going around the facility along with DIC general manager S Kandhasamy, Collector Rajamani, said “Eligible persons should come forward and avail of benefits under the NEEDS. DIC helps in availing loan from Rs 5 lakhs to Rs 1 crore with 25 percent subsidy. In 2017-18, a total of 22 enterprises had been given Rs12 crore as loans with Rs 2 crores as subsidy under NEEDS.”