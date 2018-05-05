Hindi radio programme rubs salt into wounds

Deepak Sathish By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Adding fuel to the fire for Tamil Nadu aspirants, the CBSE on Friday broadcast a radio programme in Hindi to clarify doubts about the May 6 entrance test. It was while visiting the CBSE-NEET website to download their hall tickets that many candidates came across a scroll announcing the programme on the All Indian Radio’s FM Rainbow channel.

The candidates who tuned in to the FM station were, however, said they were disappointed as they couldn’t understand anything because the programme was in Hindi, not in Tamil or English.

“From the start to the end, the programme was in Hindi and I could not understand a word. I had thought the radio programme would clear my doubts. But the programme was of no use as far as non-Hindi speakers were concerned,” said K Rajkumar, a candidate.

More help

R Karthik, a project coordinator at a premier research institute in Chennai, who had studied at a government school in a village near Tirunelveli, put out a message on Facebook that he would be willing to sponsor the travel for three NEET aspirants. Soon enough, many of his friends volunteered to chip in. “I know how hard the exposure is in village government schools. I just wanted to help a few kids,” he told Expres. Inputs from Chennai