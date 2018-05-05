Home States Tamil Nadu

HRD ministry issues clarification on NEET centre controversy in Tamil Nadu

The Union government, clarifyies that some students had to face inconvenience due to “remarkable rise” in number of candidates this year.

Published: 05th May 2018 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

Students

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union government, on Saturday, issued a clarification over controversy of NEET aspirants from Tamil Nadu being allocated examination centres outside the state, saying that some students had to face inconvenience due to “remarkable rise” in number of candidates this year.

“Tamil Nadu has registered a 31 per cent increase in candidates for NEET 2018 over that of 2017. The CBSE, which conducts the test, has therefore increased exam centres from 149 in 2017, to 170 this year in light of this surge,” said a Union Human Resources Development ministry statement.

It added that 1,07,288  candidates of the state were allocated to 170 centers within Tamil Nadu which meant that an additional 25206 candidates were accommodated in the state itself, as compared to 2017. 

“Despite best efforts to accommodate the increased numbers of NEET aspirants this year, exam centres fell short for few candidates not only in Tamil Nadu, but in other states too,” the statement said.

“Therefore, 3,685 Tamil Nadu aspirants from Madurai, Tiruchirapalli, Tirunelvelli were allocated centres in nearest centers of Ernakulum, which are closer than centers in Chennai. Similarly several aspirants from other states also allocated nearest centers in neighbouring states, as was done in previous years”. 

No NEET 2018 aspirants from Tamil Nadu are allocated centers in Rajasthan,  Karnataka, Sikkim etc, unless themselves asked for these centres, the ministry said.  

All 24, 720 NEET 2018 aspirants from the state who have opted for Tamil as medium  have been  allocated centers within the state, it further added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NEET centre controversy NEET exam HRD ministry

Comments

More from this section
He said the GST rates were decided by GST council comprising representatives of all States.

Tamil Nadu students travelling outside state for NEET exams to get financial assistance

NEET exam: After allocating Tamil Nadu candidates exam centres in other states, CBSE now broadcast radio programme in Hindi

Tamil Nadu: Sand mining begins in Ariyalur, police keep locals at bay

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Udaipur Intercity Express catches fire | ANI
Watch: Udaipur Intercity Express catches fire
Baahubali: The Conclusion (Youtube grab)
Baahubali: The Conclusion crosses lifetime business of Baahubali in China
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats