Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami launches updated portals for MSME sector

The three updated websites were launched for the benefit Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises sector.

Published: 06th May 2018 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2018 02:59 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami | File Photo

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday launched three updated websites– https://easybusiness.tn.gov.in/msme, http://www.msmeonline.tn.gov.in/uyegp and http://www.msmeonline.tn.gov.in/needs – for the benefit Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector.

He also inaugurated the 46th branch of TAICO Bank at Ondipudur in Coimbatore district, established at a cost of Rs 25 lakh, through video-conferencing facility at the Secretariat on May 4.The portal https://easybusiness.tn.gov.in/msme is an updated version of the single window portal already functioning for giving approvals for starting new industries in Tamil Nadu. Through the updated portal, no objection certificate from Health Department, licence to be received from Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department and electricity connection from Tamil Nadu Electricity Board for MSME industries can be obtained. This portal has been updated at a cost of Rs 9.93 lakh. Entrepreneurs can get various certificates through this portal without going to these offices in person.

http://www.msmeonline.tn.gov.in/uyegp will be useful for youth to apply for loans under the Unemployed Youth Employment Generation Programme (UYEGP), while the portal http://www.msmeonline.tn.gov.in/needs will be useful for unemployed youth to get bank loans for starting their own business under the New Entrepreneur-cum-Enterprise Development Scheme (NEEDS).

Besides, the Chief Minister also launched Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages of the Commissionerate of Industries and Commerce created for the entrepreneurs. Through these social media initiatives, the government can know the views of entrepreneurs.

Meanwhile, Palaniswami inaugurated six parks established at a total cost of Rs 4.51 crore at Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board quarters at Thalankuppam (Ennore), residential quarters for tsunami affected on Kathivakkam Highways (Ennore) and at Tondiarpet, B and M blocks in AA Plan Road, Tamil Nadu Housing Board residential quarters at West Natesan Nagar (Nerkundram) and Union Carbide Colony at Kodungaiyur.  

The Chief Minister also commissioned the mechanised cleaners procured for Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department (MAWS), at a cost of Rs 5.60 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami MSME

Comments

More from this section

A NEET ordeal for more than 1,500 students

‘Post members to district welfare panels for juvenile justice boards’

All praise for Sikh community in State

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Udaipur Intercity Express catches fire | ANI
Watch: Udaipur Intercity Express catches fire
Baahubali: The Conclusion (Youtube grab)
Baahubali: The Conclusion crosses lifetime business of Baahubali in China
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats