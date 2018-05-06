Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami launches updated portals for MSME sector

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday launched three updated websites– https://easybusiness.tn.gov.in/msme, http://www.msmeonline.tn.gov.in/uyegp and http://www.msmeonline.tn.gov.in/needs – for the benefit Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector.

He also inaugurated the 46th branch of TAICO Bank at Ondipudur in Coimbatore district, established at a cost of Rs 25 lakh, through video-conferencing facility at the Secretariat on May 4.The portal https://easybusiness.tn.gov.in/msme is an updated version of the single window portal already functioning for giving approvals for starting new industries in Tamil Nadu. Through the updated portal, no objection certificate from Health Department, licence to be received from Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department and electricity connection from Tamil Nadu Electricity Board for MSME industries can be obtained. This portal has been updated at a cost of Rs 9.93 lakh. Entrepreneurs can get various certificates through this portal without going to these offices in person.

http://www.msmeonline.tn.gov.in/uyegp will be useful for youth to apply for loans under the Unemployed Youth Employment Generation Programme (UYEGP), while the portal http://www.msmeonline.tn.gov.in/needs will be useful for unemployed youth to get bank loans for starting their own business under the New Entrepreneur-cum-Enterprise Development Scheme (NEEDS).

Besides, the Chief Minister also launched Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages of the Commissionerate of Industries and Commerce created for the entrepreneurs. Through these social media initiatives, the government can know the views of entrepreneurs.

Meanwhile, Palaniswami inaugurated six parks established at a total cost of Rs 4.51 crore at Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board quarters at Thalankuppam (Ennore), residential quarters for tsunami affected on Kathivakkam Highways (Ennore) and at Tondiarpet, B and M blocks in AA Plan Road, Tamil Nadu Housing Board residential quarters at West Natesan Nagar (Nerkundram) and Union Carbide Colony at Kodungaiyur.

The Chief Minister also commissioned the mechanised cleaners procured for Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department (MAWS), at a cost of Rs 5.60 crore.