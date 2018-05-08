Membership drive, new office-bearers key topics at AIADMK meet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Expediting the party membership drive going on for the past few months, increasing the subscribers of Namadhu Amma, party’s mouthpiece in all party districts, appointment of new office-bearers to key positions which fell vacant following expulsion of supporters of TTV Dhinakaran were among the topics discussed at the AIADMK district secretaries’ meeting held here on Monday.

The meeting that took place at the party headquarters was chaired by AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami. It was attended by several MPs, MLAs and headquarters office-bearers also. At the meeting secretaries of many districts handed over new subscriptions collected in their respective districts to the coordinator and the joint coordinator. Both leaders urged the secretaries to ensure maximum subscription for the party organ.

Sources said the Chief Minister reportedly spoke to the functionaries about how the government is functioning efficiently by implementing most of the welfare schemes announced by the late Chief Minister, J Jayalalithaa.

The AIADMK membership drive has been extended for the third time a few days ago and May 31 is the last date. After this primary exercise is over, party organisational elections will start in a phased manner.

Later, Law Minister CVe Shanmugam called on the CM and discussed the Cauvery issue, which is coming up for hearing before the Supreme Court on Tuesday.