Night patrol takes a tragic turn for constable

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: A special branch constable who went to gather information about illicit sand mining taking place at Parapadi, near Nanguneri in Tirunelveli district, on Sunday night, was allegedly beaten to death by the sand mafia during a chase. His body was recovered near Nambiyar, on Monday morning.

According to police sources, constable S Jagadeesan Durai (34), from Keezha Sinthamani, was working as a constable at the Vijayanarayanam police station and was responsible for gathering intelligence.

On Sunday night, when Jagadeesan was attending a wedding reception, he is said to have received a tip-off about illegal sand mining taking place in Nambiyar.

In response to the call, he went to Nambiyar in mufti, on his motorcycle. However, he did not return.

Worried about this, his family and fellow cops started searching for Jagadeesan, only to find his body lying near Nambiyar, with multiple injuries. A metal rod and a torchlight were found near the body, said the sources. The police have also seized an abandoned sand-laden tractor laden.

The sources added that the police have booked three persons — Krishnan and Murugaperumal from Kakkan Nagar and Murugan from Thamaraikulam, in connection with the case. They were booked under IPC Sections 353 (punishment for assault) and 302 (punishment for murder). While the first two are being detained by the police, Murugan is on the run.Police suspect that Jagadeesan was beaten to death by the men after the tractor he was chasing developed a snag and eventually came to a halt, the sources added.

Meanwhile, the relatives of Jagadeesan staged a demonstration in front of the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital mortuary. They also staged a road blockade in front of the hospital, demanding a judicial inquiry and a suitable government job for Jagadeesan’s wife Mariyarose Margaret (30), who is her fifth month of pregnancy.

The family also urged the government to undertake the educational expenses of Jagadeesan’s other child, four-year-old son Joel.Officials including Cheranmahadevi Sub-collector Akash and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Suguna Singh held talks with the protesters and assured them that their demands would be taken to the notice of the government.

‘Initiate action’

CM Palaniswami directed the police to book the culprits and take stringent action. A government job would be given to one of the family members of the cop on compassionate grounds, he added