DMK, allies to wait till May 14 for next course of action on Cauvery dispute

The DMK and its nine-party alliance on Tuesday said the next course of action on Cauvery issue will be decided after May 14, the date when the matter is to come up before the SC again.

CHENNAI: The DMK and its nine-party alliance on Tuesday said the next course of action on Cauvery issue will be decided after May 14, the date when the matter is to come up before the SC again.

Alleging that the entire issue was nothing but a drama by the State and the Centre, DMK working president M K Stalin said after the hearing on May 14, an all-party meeting will be held on May 15 to chalk out the next course. He said the State government earlier conducted an all-party meeting and invited farmers associations to discuss the Cauvery issue.

The Chief Minister had said then that steps would be taken to meet the Prime Minister along with a delegation of all parties and farmers’ associations. But, till now nothing has been initiated in that direction,” he said.

Following the all-party meeting, DMK convened a meeting of its nine-party allies and shot off a  letter seeking appointment to meet the Prime Minister. “But, we did not get even an acknowledgement for the letter so far,” Stalin said.

A meeting of political party leaders was held on Tuesday. Besides Stalin, TNCC State president S Thirunavukkarasar, Thol Thirumavalavan of VCK, Vaiko, MDMK general secretary, R Mutharasan, state secretary of CPI, K Balakrishnan, secretary of CPM, M. H. Jawahirullah, president of Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, K Veeramani, DK leader, and a representative from Indian Union Muslim Leque (IUML) took part.

