Overflow of RTE applications in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Until Tuesday evening, 2,760 applications for entry-level classes were received for the available 1,796 seats under the Right to Education Act (RTE) in Tiruchy district for the 2018-19 academic year. The excess number of applications has been made over a period of time and Inspector of Matriculation Schools (IMS) officials in Tiruchy claim parents are aware of how many seats are available.

In the previous year, Tiruchy achieved 98 per cent of seats filled under RTE.

This year, it is expected seats would be filled in the first phase itself due to the overflow of applications. Scrutinising of applications, or randomisation, will be done in order to select applicants. Parents of entry-level children have been asked to log in to their account in order to start the registration process. The applicant can choose five schools within a 3-km radius from their location.

A separate category, especially for underprivileged children, has been created. It covers HIV-infected children, the differently-abled, orphans, transsexuals and sons or daughters of scavengers.

An official in IMS, Tiruchy said that they are taking necessary measures to achieve 100 per cent RTE admissions this academic year.

“Private schools have been instructed to display the number of seats allocated for RTE so applicants would know the number of vacancies in the school,” the official said.

Under the law, the selected applicant need not pay tuition fees as designated by the Tamil Nadu Fee Fixation Committee, but they need to pay other charges. The schools have been instructed to display fees for all classes as per the fixation committee. “We have an equal number of applications from the Muslim community as mosques now spread awareness on RTE. Parents should be also aware of the school fees as there would be a 10 per cent surge compared to the previous year,” the official said.

