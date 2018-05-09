Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: 2.5 lakh coconut trees on verge of withering

With the Cauvery completely dried up and groundwater on the verge of depletion, coconut farmers in the district are facing major problems.

Published: 09th May 2018 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

By M S Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With the Cauvery completely dried up and groundwater on the verge of depletion, coconut farmers in the district are facing major problems. Many trees could soon die due to the lack of irrigation.

About 3,000 farmers received drought compensation the previous year, but farmers allege many have not been paid. Keeping this in mind, coconut farmers here are urging proper action to be taken to save the trees from water scarcity. An Agriculture department official stated that about 200 hectares of dead coconut trees are currently registered under the ‘Remove and Replant’ scheme of the Coconut Development Board to be cut down for other uses and for replanting. Speaking to Express, P Ayyakannu, president of the Association for Interlinking National-South Indian Rivers, Tiruchy, said, “More than 2.5 lakh coconut trees, including 1,500 that belong to me, have been left to die because of depleted groundwater. Since a full-grown coconut tree root can be 10 to 20 feet underground, as the groundwater has gone far below those levels, the situation in the district is dire. Even coconut and palm trees planted on the Cauvery riverbed near Mayanur have dried out, which shows groundwater levels have come down severely.”

Ayyakannu said new borewells and other irrigation sources should be arranged for farmers to save the remaining coconut trees. He stated improper maintenance of canals was the major reason for the prevailing drought in the block. As many canals had not been dredged, Cauvery water did not flow properly and groundwater could not be recharged. Ayyakannu alleged though several thousands of farmers lost their coconut groves in the previous drought, the government has allotted drought relief to just 3,000 farmers.

M Periyakaruppan, in-charge, Agriculture department, said, “We have about 6,000 hectares for coconut cultivation with the Cauvery the main source of irrigation. Musiri, Thottiam and other bocks cultivate coconuts. But due to irrigation issues, several thousand coconut trees have died in the past two years. Recently we distributed Rs 1.32 crore of drought funds to 3,006 coconut farmers who lost their crop the previous year. Similarly, farmers shall be compensated by the government.”

He added that under the Coconut Development Board’s ‘Remove and Replant’ scheme, the Agriculture department is providing Rs 1,000 per dead tree for their removal. Farmers can avail of a maximum of Rs 32,000 for 32 trees. So far, about 200 hectares of dead coconut trees have been registered under this scheme. Following the cutting down of the tree, new seedlings with maintenance costs will be given to farmers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Agriculture Cauvery coconut farming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
6pdyneet7

49 Translation errors in Tamil NEET question paper, says Chennai-based NGO

Tamil Nadu: Nature’s bounty sees Nambivayal farmers cultivate throughout year

Suicide

Refused noodles for evening snack, nursing student kills self in Tamil Nadu

IPL2018
Videos
Shreyas Iyer will be making his ODI debut for India (Photo | BCCI)
Important to perform keeping the England World Cup in mind: Shreyas Iyer
Anil Kapoor
Watch Sonam Kapoor's After Marriage dance party
Gallery
Off a northern Arizona highway surrounded by pastel-colored desert is one of the starkest examples of drought's grip on the American Southwest: Dozens of dead horses surrounded by cracked earth, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. (Photo | AP)
Dozens of wild horses found dead amid Southwest drought in Arizona
Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor during their wedding ceremony on 09 May 2018. | Instagram
IN PICTURES | Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor gets married to Anand Ahuja