Reaching graveyard, a laborious task for Dalits in Nagapattinam

Published: 10th May 2018 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Dalit locals of Malaiyankuthagai of Ayakkaranpual 3rd Part Panchayat are taking the mortal into the river to reach the graveyard on Tuesday. (EPS)

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Taking mortal remains to a graveyard can be a horrible experience for Dalits of Nagapattinam district. Following the travails of Dalits from Anandadhandavapuram and North Poiganainallur, those in Ayakkaranpulam faced a battle trying to reach the graveyard on Tuesday evening as they had to cross a river with a depth of five feet in many places.

Dalits of Malaiyankuthagai village of Ayakkaranpulam-3 panchayat in Vedaranyam had to take the body of Dharman (87) into a river to reach the graveyard, which lies at the other end. Though Malaiyankuthagai Dalits have been asking for a bridge to cross the 20-metres width of the river, officials have ignored their pleas. Dhaman had to be carried to the graveyard with water reaching pallbearers’ chests.

The band accompanying the body with their instruments also faced the same ordeal. Locals said, earlier, the depth of the river was just three feet and when people did Kudimaramath last year, they dug up sand which led to the formation of five-feet-deep pits in the river.

