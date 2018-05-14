Home States Tamil Nadu

Godavari link can bring 125 tmc to Tamil Nadu: CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

He added that the State government had already requested the Centre to take steps to execute such a project.

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurating a memorial for Kongu chieftain Kalingarayan at Bhavani in Erode on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

SALEM: If Godavari river was linked with the Cauvery, Tamil Nadu could get 125 TMC of water, thereby benefitting farmers of Namakkal, Salem and Tiruchy districts, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. He added that the State government had already requested the Centre to take steps to execute such a project. Speaking more on the conservation of water, he said that 1,511 lakes would be desilted under the kudimaramathu scheme this year.

The Chief Minister was in Salem to inaugurate a new flyover on the Bengaluru National Highway – between AVR roundabout and Kurangusavadi – constructed at a cost of `82.27 crore.

He also inaugurated two overbridges and two police stations and laid foundation for Tharamangalam bypass road project estimated at `15.13 crore.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister recalled that the late J Jayalalithaa had sanctioned an overbirdge in the city at cost of `111.40 crore even as the Central government did not sanction any funds for the same. In a similar manner, flyovers are being constructed at a cost of `360 crore, he said, adding that no other city in the State had received funds for construction of bridges like Salem.

“Infrastructure facilities have to be constructed properly to attract new investors. That is why the government has planned to set up a green corridor between Salem and Chennai. This will also help reduce fuel consumption. The government is determined to set up a bus port like the Salem airport,” he noted.
In order to bring more job opportunities for thousands of youngsters in Salem, the State was holding discussions with the central government to bring spare parts-manufacturing units for defence sector to Salem, the Chief Minister added.

