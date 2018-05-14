Home States Tamil Nadu

Namakkal farmers urge district administration to undertake water audit

Expansion of areas under drip irrigation has to be doubled to increase coverage of all crops, he said, stressing to have a barrage or bed regulator in Cauvery for every 10 miles.

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: With Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday announcing that Mettur dam cannot be opened for irrigation on June 12, and delta farmers worried over the prospects of Kuruvai, the farmers in Namakkal have urged the district administration to prepare a draft plan for water management.

Faced with issues such as reduced cultivation area, dry wells and grey areas, in addition to poor yield for the last seven years, the farmers clamour for a change in the system, especially in terms of giving compensation to those of them who lose income under such circumstances.

“Firstly, as a short term measure, water audit has to be taken up by district administration so that it could advise farmers on going for kuruvai or samba crop cultivation or pulses and millets,” said G Ajeethan, general secretary of Tamil Nadu Banana Growers’ Federation.

