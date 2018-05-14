Home States Tamil Nadu

Probe initiated six months after girl ‘forced’ to leave Bharathiar University

When her father-in-law visited the varsity to enquire about the issue, the girl alleged that a hostel official said she had a mental disorder.

COIMBATORE: Six months after a Bharathiar University I year MSc student was allegedly forced to leave the varsity and three months after she sent complaints to 12 people, including the varsity’s Chancellor, Vice-Chancellor, Director General of Police, Human Rights Commission and the Women’s Commission, the university and local police have finally initiated probes into the matter.

The student, 23-year-old girl from Malappuram district in Kerala, has alleged in her complaint that in November 2017, the head of the department in which she was enrolled verbally abused her after she had fought with hostel authorities to take an epileptic hostelmate to a doctor and returned to hostel past curfew. He allegedly summoned her to his room, shut the door and used abusive and sexually charged language in inquiring about the matter, after punishing her and others in the classroom.

When her father-in-law visited the varsity to enquire about the issue, the girl alleged that a hostel official said she had a mental disorder.

“Before I could write my semester examination, the head of the department forced me to get the Transfer Certificate and asked me not to take legal action,” she said.

On February 16, the complainant sent out complaints to various bodies. Based on a direction from the Women’s Commission, Vadavalli police launched an official inquiry  and questioned the HOD and other varsity officials on Saturday. Police also questioned the girl.

“Based on the inquiry so far, it seems like an internal university matter. The victim’s prime accusation was that she was forced to leave the college for questioning the lack of facilities. We do not know how far the police can intervene in that matter. However, we are yet to inquire with three more students, who are on vacation now,” Deputy Superintendent of Police A Velmurugan said.

Bharathiar University officials also formed a committee comprising Tamil Department Associate Professor S Chitra, School of Management and Entrepreneur Development Professor Rupa Gunaseelan and a private college staff Minavathi to look into the matter. The panel reportedly met with the complainant on Friday.

